US extends shelf life of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine

The US laboratory Johnson & Johnson announced on Thursday that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized an extension of the shelf life of its COVID-19 vaccine from three months to four and a half months.

The news comes when millions of single-dose vaccines, which are stored in refrigerators, were at risk of expiring and being discarded.

“The decision is based on data from the stability assessment studies that are being carried out,” the company said in a statement.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 21 million doses of the vaccine were distributed throughout the United States, but only 11 million have been administered.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine warned this week that 200,000 doses in his state will expire on June 23.

Although it is not as effective in preventing symptomatic covid as the messenger RNA vaccines developed by Pfizer and Moderna, J & J’s immunizer, based on adenovirus vector technology, was found to be 85% effective in preventing severe forms of the disease in a major study.

That figure rose to 100% 28 days after the injection. The fact that the vaccine only required one dose was a key selling point in targeting hard-to-reach populations.

However, acceptance dropped sharply after US authorities suspended the drug for 10 days in April for safety reasons.

Authorities believe that the J&J vaccine carries an increased risk of developing a rare but serious type of blood clotting that occurs mostly in women between the ages of 18 and 49.

The condition, characterized by a low level of platelets, is called vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia (TVI).

The United States now has a significant stock of leftover doses, highlighting the growing vaccine disparity between rich and poorer nations.

President Joe Biden, seeking to regain global leadership on the pandemic, announced Wednesday that the United States will purchase and donate 500 million doses of the vaccine from Pfizer for the rest of the world.