Canada and the United States have agreed to keep their border closed by the COVID-19 pandemic until at least July 21, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Tuesday.

Trudeau said during a press conference that the agreement “is an important decision that will keep people in both countries safe.”

Initially, Ottawa and Washington agreed in March to temporarily close the border, except for travel deemed essential and freight traffic, in order to slow down the spread of COVID-19.

In Canada the rate of transmission of the disease has decreased significantly, but in the United States the situation is very different and the Canadian authorities have expressed fear that the reopening of the border and the traffic of tourists will cause an increase in cases. of COVID-19.

The heads of government of Canada’s 10 provinces recently asked during a meeting with Trudeau to maintain the closure of the border with the neighboring country.

To date, Canada adds 99,426 cases of COVID-19 and 8,213 deaths. Most of these cases are concentrated in two provinces: Quebec and Ontario.

ESSENTIAL TRAVELS TO THE USA

Meanwhile, in the United States there are already 2,119,912 confirmed cases and deaths total 116,341. Although 21 states continue to register weekly increases in infections, the country is relaxing measures of economic and social containment, so experts fear an increase in those infected.

Canada and the United States have already extended the border closure three times, although Canadian authorities have relaxed restrictions to allow immediate family members of Canadian citizens or permanent residents to travel to the country in recent days.

Family members entering Canada cannot have symptoms of the disease and must be quarantined for 14 days to prevent possible outbreaks of COVID-19.

For its part, the Government of Mexico announced on Tuesday an agreement with the United States to extend by 30 days, until July 21, restrictions on non-essential land travel on its common border to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard clarified doubts about the plan.