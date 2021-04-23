US experts recommend resuming anti-virus vaccination with Johnson & Johnson

USA should resume the application of vaccines against covid-19 of Johnson & Johnson, as recommended on Friday by a group of experts to the health authorities, after a pause motivated by concerns about blood clots.

The Health authorities of USA proposed on April 14 the suspension of the vaccine following some serious cases of blood clots among the millions of Americans who received it.

The panel ruled 10-4 in favor of recommending lifting the pause, but the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Rochelle Walensky, will make the final decision.

“The vaccine Janssen’s covid-19 is recommended for people 18 years of age and older in the US population under the FDA emergency use authorization, ”said the group convened by the CDC.

According to data released Friday, of the 3.9 million women who had the injection of Johnson & Johnson, 15 developed severe blood clots and three died.

Most of the confirmed cases, 13 of the 15, were under the age of 50. There were no cases among men.

The European drug regulator said on Tuesday that blood clots should be listed as a “very rare” side effect of vaccine against coronavirus Johnson & Johnson.

The regulator said its safety committee “concluded that a warning about unusual blood clots with low platelets should be added to the product information” for the vaccine by J&J.