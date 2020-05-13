A sign that reminds people to wear a mask on a road in New York, United States. (Free Press Photo: EFE).

Anthony Fauci, a reputed epidemiologist who advises the White House, warned in a Senate hearing of the “serious consequences” of a too hasty revival of the economy in some parts of the country.

“This paradoxically, would make us go back, adding more suffering and deaths that are avoidable,” said the doctor at a time when his country recorded the highest number of deaths from the virus with more than 82,246 fatal cases of the more than 290,000 deaths in the world.

The expert’s position is in direct contradiction to Trump’s desire to restart activity as soon as possible, after the confinement generated a contraction in GDP and an increase in unemployment to 14.7%, a setback for his campaign to his campaign to seek reelection in the presidential elections in November.

And it is in tune with the World Health Organization (WHO), which called on Monday to “be extremely vigilant” to avoid a second wave of a virus for which there is no vaccine.

A day after France and Spain made the isolation measures more flexible after two months, on Tuesday French nurseries and schools began to open, with distancing measures and the obligation for teachers to wear a mask.

Russia joined in lifting the restrictions, despite having more than 232,000 confirmed cases and lagging behind the United States on the list of countries with the most infected.

This Tuesday the hairdressers or parks reopened depending on the health capabilities of each region, but Moscow, the largest focus of the epidemic with more than 121,000 cases, extended the confinement until May 31.

Spain, one of the countries most affected by the pandemic, with more than 26,000 deaths, decreed a quarantine for all travelers from abroad, also restricting arrivals from the countries of the European Schengen free movement area.

The pandemic so far leaves 290,477 dead and has contaminated more than four million people in 195 countries and territories, according to the latest . report with official sources.

After the United States, the most affected countries are the United Kingdom (more than 32,692 dead), Italy (almost 31,910 deaths), and Spain and France, both with more than 26,900 deaths.

Basic emergency income for Latin America

Faced with an unprecedented global recession, several countries are seeking a balance between sanitary measures and the revival of the economy.

In this context of crisis, the European Union seeks a trade truce with the United States for the duration of this emergency.

Peru will try to revive tourism by enabling free admission to nature reserves and archaeological sites, including the Inca citadel of Machu Picchu, to national employees, children and the elderly from July.

To get around the crisis, Latin America, a continent where the informality of employment exacerbates the crisis, ECLAC proposed that an emergency basic income of $ 143 for six months be given to 215 million poor Latin Americans.

“If we stayed at home, what would we eat?” Cintia Suaya Zelaya, 24, of Honduras, asked .. Both she and her husband, Obdulio García, go out to the streets of Tegucigalpa every day to ask for money, after he lost his job as a bus collector when transportation stopped working because of the curfew.

Brazil suffers more than half of the 20,000 deaths from the virus in the region, a situation that the Pan American Health Organization sees with “concern.” Mexico has reported 3,573 deaths, followed by Ecuador with 2,327.

PAHO said the health systems of Rio de Janeiro and Lima are “on the edge”.

In this context, Colombia announced that it will increase the military presence in the Amazon area that borders Brazil and Peru, and the President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, announced that he will extend the state of “alarm” for an additional 30 days, thus prolonging the quarantine. .

Fire department vehicles stop in front of the St. George’s City Hospital in St. Petersburg, Russia, on May 12. (Free Press Photo: EFE).

They seek sanctions against China

The global economic crisis and the quest to alleviate citizens has become a global issue.

In the United States, the lower house, where the majority Democrats, introduced a new three-trillion-dollar package to help households cope with mortgage and rent payments, which would add to other stimulus plans already approved by nearly three trillion dollars.

This move met with direct opposition from Republicans, who instead advocate imposing sanctions on China for failing to show a distorted picture of the epidemic that started in Wuhan in December.

The return to normality is projected still far away in the United States with the announcement that the Broadway theaters in New York could open only in September and the city of Los Angeles, at the other end of the country, could prolong some measures of confinement until July.

In India, some thirty passenger trains (a small part of the traffic in normal time) began to circulate again between New Delhi and some large cities, with the obligation to wear face masks, undergo temperature controls and a travel ban in the event of symptoms.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a $ 250 billion stimulus plan to deal with the slowdown.

A higher balance than expected

In Wuhan, authorities will retest its eleven million people after the activation of a new COVID-19 outbreak, various media outlets said Tuesday.

This Tuesday Fauci warned that the death toll could be higher than the official figures, citing as an example New York, where there may be cases of people who died of coronavirus in their home, due to the saturation of health services.

The lack of evidence means that almost everywhere the balance sheets are incomplete.

According to a study, the virus was already circulating in Brazil in early February, before the massive carnival parties and the first case was officially detected.

Meanwhile, the London museum is projecting a reflection on how this period in history will be remembered and launched to collect objects that can explain daily life during the pandemic, from slippers to walk home to chopsticks to knit and spend the little while.