The US expects record high unemployment in April due to coronavirus.

The coronavirus has been like a global tsunami that has cost hundreds of thousands of lives and devastated the economy. This Friday, the United States, the country with the most deaths from the coronavirus, will publish its monthly unemployment report for April, which is forecast at record highs.

April was the first month that the confinement spread to almost the entire country, with more than 70,000 deaths. Since mid-March, at least 30 million people lost their jobs.

This Wednesday, the consulting firm ADP reported that in the first weeks of April, the US private sector alone lost more than 20.2 million jobs.

Many experts expect the unemployment rate to be in the double digits, with forecasts that even take it above 20%.

That scenario would be worse than that of the financial crisis of the past decade and would take the number of unemployed to levels that had not been reached since the Great Depression.

The government, Congress, and the Federal Reserve have flooded the system with money to try to cut job cuts and help families and businesses.

“We expect the unemployment rate to rise to an impressive level of 18% in April, from 4.4% in March,” said the S&P rating agency.

In February, unemployment had been at a record low of 3.5%. Then came the confinement measures that almost stopped the economy.

“With 90% of the US population following some form of stay-at-home policy, the Statistics Office employment report is going to make March’s 111-year record of 701,000 unemployed go small.” , the rating agency said.

Last week there were 3.8 million new applications for unemployment benefits, bringing the number of applications to 30 million since mid-March.

“We are going down the elevator, we are going to need to go up the stairs,” said Tom Barkin, president of the Federal Reserve branch (central bank) of Richmond, in a recent speech.

– Reading between the figures –

S&P warned that the April figures may be worse than will be seen, considering the laid-off workers who were unable to receive benefits due to a computer jam on subsidy requests, and the absence of the undocumented in the statistics.

A man walks past a bankrupt store in Brooklyn in New York on May 5, 2020

Other workers do not qualify for aid, so something even worse could be seen.

The fall in the labor market has been so violent that there are almost no points of comparison.

Experts in the statistics division of the Department of Labor (BLS), which produces the report, are taking moments of natural disasters to establish equivalences.

“The closest thing we have in our annals is hurricanes, because they tend to have a broad impact and for significant periods,” associate commissioner Julie Hatch Maxfield told ..

But even major disasters, such as Hurricane Katrina in 2005, were regional events rather than national and global events like the coronavirus.

Job losses are felt in all sectors, from airlines with their planes on the ground, hotels and restaurants closed, and factories in states where confinement was decreed.

During the global financial crisis of 2008 and 2009, job loss totaled 8.6 million and the unemployment rate reached 10%.

For April, some economists project a job loss of 28 million and an unemployment rate of 17%. And as more companies release their data, job destruction in March could be revised upward.

The crisis is felt even among people who keep their jobs, since many have been forced to reduce their hours.

Experts also fear earnings will be eroded during the period of economic expansion beginning in 2009, with more minorities joining the workforce.

Last week, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell warned that “it will take a little time to return to normal levels of unemployment.”