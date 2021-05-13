US expects Colonial Pipeline to go fully online this weekend

US President Joe Biden said Thursday from the White House that he expects the Colonial Pipeline, that was recently hacked, go into full operation for the weekend.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Biden explained that he expects each section of the pipeline to “return to normal as of this weekend and continue next week.”

The Colonial Pipeline runs from Texas to New York and provides 45% of the fuel consumed on the East Coast. The pipeline was attacked by hackers linked to Russia last Friday, which allegedly blocked the facility’s computer systems and demanded a ransom.

President Biden, a Democrat, said his administration “is doing everything possible to expedite the resumption of operations, mitigate shortages and protect [al consumidor estadounidense] of the price increase ”.

As an additional measure, the president reported, “the Environmental Protection Agency issued a 20-day standard exemption in several states to give fuel suppliers more flexibility to use available fuels where they are needed,” in order to increase supply. .

Biden cautioned that no one should take this situation for personal gain. “I want to say something to the gas stations: do not try to take advantage of consumers during this time, I will work with the governors of the affected states to stop price speculation wherever it arises,” he stressed.

Finally, Biden said that on Wednesday night the US government “granted an exemption from the Jones Act to fuel suppliers,” allowing non-US flag vessels to transport refined fuel products from the US. Gulf of Mexico to affected areas.

Source Voanoticias.com