US expands travel restrictions on border with Mexico

The U.S. land borders with Canada and Mexico will remain closed to non-essential travel until at least July 21, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security reported Sunday.

The 30-day extension came after Canada announced on Friday its own extension of the requirements that expired on Monday and are in effect from March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The US government held working group meetings with Canada and Mexico on travel restrictions last week and plans to hold meetings about every two weeks, US officials told ..

The Department of Homeland Security said in a statement that it observed “positive developments in recent weeks and is participating with other US agencies in the White House think tanks with Canada and Mexico to identify the conditions under which the restrictions can be relaxed. safely and sustainably. “

Some US lawmakers and border communities hard hit by the restrictions have pushed for them to relax ahead of the busy summer travel season.

Canada is also under pressure from businesses and the tourism industry to ease bans, which were imposed to help contain the spread of the coronavirus and have been renewed monthly since March 2020.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stood firm and said last week that the border would remain largely closed until 75% of Canadians have received the first of two doses of the coronavirus vaccine and 20% have received. the two vaccines.

In last week’s talks between the United States and Canada, the U.S. government did not endorse the stipulation of a specific threshold for lifting restrictions, a person with knowledge of the discussions said.

“The inability of the governments of the United States and Canada to reach an agreement on lifting the border restrictions … is simply unacceptable,” said Democratic Rep. Brian Higgins and Republican Rep. Bill Huizenga, co-chairs of the Canada-United States Inter-Parliamentary Group.

The United States also holds working group meetings on travel restrictions with the United Kingdom and the European Union, but US and airline officials said they do not expect the Joe Biden government to lift the restrictions until around July 4.

