United States announced this Tuesday that will extend the partial closure on its land border with Mexico until June 22 as part of the measures to contain the coronavirus.

In Acting Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, Chad Wolf, reported in a statement which will continue the non-essential travel restriction (recreational or tourist type), which started last March 21, initially for a month and again extended until May 20.

The measure does not affect trade or the movement of people with authorization to work. Neither to the medical and emergency services.

The extension of the partial closure on its border with Canada was also announced on Tuesday.

“We have been in contact with our Canadian and Mexican counterparts and they also agree that extending these restrictions is prudent at this time,” Wolf said.

He explained that non-essential travel will not be allowed until the government considers it safe.

