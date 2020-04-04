This Saturday came into force the extension of the fishing embargo against Mexico by lack of strategy for avoid the vaquita marine mortality, by instructions the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration of the United States (NOAA, for its acronym in English).

As of this date, the imports from sea ​​products to the American Union coming of the Upper Gulf of California they should to have a “Certificate of Admissibility“, with a valid signature from one of the officials designated by the Mexican government, which endorse that he product was not caught at marine mammal habitat in greatest danger in the world.

“The Certificate of Admissibility must mean that he imported product is not subject to one restriction from import contained in the Federal Register notice or associated with the identified fisheries operating in the Upper Gulf of California, Mexico. For the purposes of the import restriction, the Upper Gulf of California is defined like waters north of a straight line what connect he Puertecitos dock, Baja California and the Puerto Lobos Lighthouse, Sonora ”, established the NOAA.

He embargo fishing It includes the prohibition from imports from shrimp, sardine, boy, Mountain range, herring, mackerel, anchovies Y curvin, captured in the northern Gulf of California.

The zone subject to new restrictions impact at smaller boats and of medium height, as shrimp boats from San Felipe, Baja California, Gulf of Santa Clara, Sonora and Puerto Peñasco, Sonora.

Also, will affect all the fishing that is carried out in the region, since will a tracking per trip and per batch of catch, what I could to affect to boats from Guaymas, Sonora and Mazatlan, Sinaloa, as well as all boats that follow the same route.

It is estimated that remain so just a little over ten copies of marine cows in the Upper Gulf of California and that has in maximum alert at Mexican authorities and at fishing sector, Due to the international pressure and of U.S for the protection of that species.

He secretary of the Environment and Natural Resources (Semarnat), Victor Manuel Toledo, recognized that situation it is would be and that it is good that the problem is known.

He said that environmental organizations international press constantly to Mexico so that there cow protectionof what contrary, you can suffer a fishing embargo from the United States, which would be a very strong blow for the economy of the fishermen in the area.

It should be noted that five years ago the ban began what are you looking for to protect to little cow because the Upper Gulf is the only region of the world in where do you live and reproduce, and in recent months the population of that species It has been drastically reduced due to fishing lto totoaba.

The Pressure of international environmental organizations has been constant and the Mexican government implemented a closed season in which prohibited all kinds of fishing in the area, so that the cow be protected and can reproduce smoothly.

Sea Of Shadows (S.O.S Sea of ​​Shadows) is a movie from National Geographic. Directed by Richard Ladkani, relates the desperate fight to save the vaquita in the Gulf of California, in Mexico, a endangered cetacean as a consequence of the illegal fishing of another species, the totoaba, whose swim bladder is very appreciated in China coming to pay exorbitant prices for her.

Very involved in the ecological cause, the actor Leonardo DiCaprio co-produced the film through its company Appian Way, in association with TERRA MATER Factual Studios.