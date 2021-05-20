US exempts Nord Stream 2 AG from sanctions

15 minutes. The United States Government on Wednesday exempted the Nord Stream 2 AG company and its executive director, Matthias Warnig, in charge of the construction of the gas pipeline that will bring Russian gas to Germany, from sanctions, in a gesture of relaxation towards Russia.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement the adoption of this measure “in the national interest” from the USA. However, he also warned that the United States continues to oppose this infrastructure.

The announcement came shortly after the start of Blinken’s meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, the first meeting between the two.

According to the note from the State Department, the Government of Washington sent a report to Congress on Wednesday with a list of companies, vessels and individuals that should be sanctioned for their ties to the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

That list included Nord Stream 2 AG and Warnig, but Blinken said it decided to exempt them in the US national interest.

“This Wednesday’s actions demonstrate the Administration’s (Joe Biden’s) commitment to energy security in Europe, consistent with the president’s promise to rebuild relations with our allies and partners in Europe,” explained the Foreign Minister at the text.

However, he added that Washington will continue to oppose this project. He also added that this will weaken the energy security of the EU, Ukraine and Eastern European countries belonging to NATO.

“Our opposition to the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is unwavering. We may not always agree, but our alliances remain strong and our position is aligned with our commitment to strengthen transatlantic relations as a matter of national security,” he stressed.

USA Yes, it will sanction thirteen vessels linked to this project.

Penalties to related companies

In March, the Biden government asked all companies involved in the construction of the pipeline to “immediately” abandon the project, under threat of sanctions.

Biden maintains the same position on the pipeline as his predecessor, Republican Donald Trump (2017-2021). The former president of the United States had urged the companies involved in the project, mostly Russian and German, to leave the works.

Currently Russian gas has to pass through Ukraine on its way to the EU countries.

Thanks to this project, the gas would not have to pass through Ukrainian territory and would go directly to Germany.

In Europe, the gas pipeline arouses concerns in several countries, especially in the eastern part of the Old Continent, considering that increases dependence on Russia to supply energy to the European Union (EU).

For the US, the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline will increase Europe’s dependence on Russian fuel and undermine the continent’s security and independence. It will also deprive Ukraine of the source of revenue from the transit fee charged to Russia for transporting its gas across its land.