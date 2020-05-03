Photo: Acento.com.do/Archivo

Washington, April 28 . .- The United States became the first country in the world on Tuesday to exceed the million confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University .

At 18:00 GMT on Tuesday, the number of infections detected in the US it reached 1,002,498, while the death toll reached 57,266.

For weeks, the United States has been the focus of the pandemic and has led the number of infections in absolute terms ahead of Spain, where there are 232,128 cases and 23,822 people have lost their lives; followed by Italy with 201,505 infected and 27,359 deceased; and France with 166,036 infections and 23,327 deaths since the start of the pandemic, details the educational center.

However, the number of deaths per capita shows that Belgium is the most mourning country with an average of 63.10 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants.

Belgium is followed by Spain with an average of 50.34 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants, ahead of Italy with a rate of 44.64; France (34.82); United Kingdom (31.82); and the US, where an average of 17.20 people per 100,000 die, according to data updated Monday by Johns Hopkins University.

Within the US, more than half of the deaths are concentrated in three states: New York with 17,303 deaths, the neighboring state of New Jersey with 6,044 fatalities and Michigan, where 3,407 people have lost their lives, according to the latest data from local authorities.

As the pandemic progresses, most states in the United States They issued decrees for the population to stay at home, although in recent days some have begun to resume their activities.

Specifically, on Monday, nine states have already reopened parts of their economies (Alaska, Colorado, Georgia, Minnesota, Mississippi, Montana, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Tennessee) and it is expected that, in the next week, another eight will ease the measures of closure of activities and social distancing.

All the states that are resuming activities have several characteristics in common: the majority are rural, have registered a lower number of infections than cities like New York, the epicenter of the pandemic, and are usually ideologically more conservative, for which they claim power local above the federal.

Although some states are reopening, measures of social distancing in the US They will be extended throughout the summer, according to the doctor Deborah Birx, coordinator of the White House working group for the pandemic, warned this Sunday. EFE