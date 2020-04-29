Public health experts have warned that a premature lifting of social distancing policies due to the pandemic could lead to an increase in infections.

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States exceeded one million this Tuesday – a third of the world total – but despite everything, some states began to relax restrictions to help revive an economy hit by the pandemic.

Given the forecast of an unemployment rate of more than 16% in April made by the economic adviser to President Donald Trump and the anger of many citizens for being confined at home, near a dozen states began to restart their economies despite the lack of evidence to identify the virus on a large scale.

More than 56,000 people in the United States died from Covid-19, the respiratory illness caused by the virus, an average of about 2,000 a day this month, according to a . count.

The number of confirmed infected in the United States exceeded one million and doubled in 18 days. The actual number is believed to be higher and state public health officials warn that the shortage of trained personnel and supplies limits the ability to perform tests, leaving many cases unregistered.

About 30% of cases have occurred in New York State, the epicenter of the outbreak in the country, followed by New Jersey, Massachusetts, California and Pennsylvania.

Georgia, at the forefront of states that are reopening their businesses, He allowed restaurant dinners on Monday for the first time in a month. The Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Monday he would expire confinement orders and would phase-reopen businesses such as restaurants and retail stores beginning Friday.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, met with Trump at the White House and said he will make an announcement Wednesday about how to relax restrictions in its state. DeSantis said he will review reports of the special force created in his state before making the announcement.

Governors in other states, such as New York, have delayed easing the restrictions for fear that they could fuel a second wave of infections.

“Everyone talks about reopening. I get it, ”said New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, adding that no decisions should be made based on politics, emotions or reactions to protests.

“We want to reopen, but we want to do it without infecting more people or bypassing the hospital systemCuomo said in his daily appearance, adding that the death toll in his state increased by 335 in the last day.

The University of Washington model, which is often cited by White House officials and public health authorities, revised upward its projected death toll in the United States to more than 74,000 people by August 4, compared to its previous estimate of 67 thousand.

The university’s Institute of Metrics and Health Assessment said Monday night that the number of deaths caused by the virus in the United States is not falling as fast as expected, after touching on April 15 a daily peak of about 2,700.

Although most states appear to have passed the high points of the pandemic, seven – Hawaii, Mississippi, Texas, Wyoming, Utah, Nebraska and North Dakota – could be passing them now or in the coming weeks, the model said. (Rts.)