WASHINGTON – As several states relax their containment measures to revive the economy, the numbers of COVID-19 infections and deaths in the United States continue to rise, and experts fear it will reach 100,000 deaths in the coming days.

This Sunday, the total death toll reached 90,135 while positive cases rose to 1,488,917, according to NBC News figures.

The states most affected by the pandemic are New York (357,058 infected, 28,994 deaths), New Jersey (145,089 infections, 10,249 deaths), Massachusetts (84,933 infected, 5,705 deaths). Michigan (50,504 infected, 4,880 deaths).

The provisional balance of deceased remains below initial estimates by the White House, which projected between 100,000 and 240,000 deaths at best; but it has already far exceeded the most optimistic calculations made by President Donald Trump “a posteriori” of between 50,000 and 60,000 deaths.

Since then, however, Trump has repeatedly raised his forecast to acknowledge in his latest calculation that the final figure is likely to be between 100,000 and 110,000.

The University of Washington Institute for Health Metrics and Assessments (IHME), whose White House often predicts models for the evolution of the pandemic, estimates that by early August the crisis will have left more than 147,000 deaths in United States.

The government’s top epidemiologist, Anthony Fauci, acknowledged on Tuesday before the Senate that “the number of deaths is probably higher” than officially reported and warned that early deconfusion can lead to “preventable deaths.”

THEY SET NEW RULES TO RESUME ACTIVITIES

Restaurants can now reopen in New Orleans, a city famous for its cuisine, but they must take reservations and limit the number of diners. While in New York, race tracks and racetracks can resume competitions without spectators.

Authorities cautiously relaxed more restrictions on restaurants, shops and outdoor venues on Saturday in their bid to jumpstart their economies without causing spikes of the new coronavirus.

However, the resumption of activities is accompanied by new provisions to curb the spread of the disease, another indication that going out to eat or attend sports shows will not be able to be done in the usual way for now.

British charity Medical Detection Dogs has been training canines to detect disease for more than a decade.

They are currently trying to determine if COVID-19 has a characteristic aroma that they can use to train canines and thus help identify those affected by the virus.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said racetracks and the Watkins Glen International racetrack may reopen, but “without crowds or fans.” He added that he could contemplate the resumption of major league games also without spectators in New York, epicenter of the pandemic in the United States.

The Governor has authorized the resumption of activities in large regions of northern New York by allowing certain sectors, such as construction, to operate under safety regulations. The ban on large non-essential concentrations continues in effect in New York.

New Orleans took its first steps toward loosening restrictions imposed two months ago, a day after the rest of Louisiana followed suit.

The city has restricted entry to the venues to 25% of their capacity, as in the rest of the state, and has asked restaurants, nail salons, and other establishments to serve customers by reservation. The city has limited attendance at temples and cinemas to less than 100 people.

Juliana Monsalve has the information.

Malls and retail stores may reopen, but casinos, video poker establishments, live entertainment, and bars will continue to be closed.

Jennifer Weishaupt, CEO of Ruby Slipper Cafe, said the company has reopened in New Orleans, Metairie and Baton Rouge. The establishments did not have the large influx that was expected perhaps due to bad weather.

In California, a large number of parks and excursion sites have reopened in a second phase of reactivation in which businesses considered low risk, such as retailers whose customers are going to pick up what they bought outside of the country, are allowed to operate. establishment.

THE TRAFFIC RETURNS TO THE ROADS

Americans are slowly returning to the roads after a long absence due to the coronavirus, although the volume of traffic remains well below pre-crisis levels.

Motorists in the US have been more active in the past week than at any time since mid-March, according to an analysis by StreetLight Data Inc., an analytics firm that aggregates cellular data and other GPS devices and combines them with information. of maps and other sources to provide information on miles traveled.

The latest data shows that activity during the 7-day period ending in May was 60% higher than at the lowest point since the onset of the COVID-19 crisis. Still, activity was 49% lower compared to January 2020 and well below what would be expected in spring under normal circumstances.

In Minnesota, typical highway traffic fell dramatically after the governor issued an order to stay home in March. Data from the state Department of Transportation shows that on April 12, traffic in the Twin Cities area was 71% lower than on the same day a year ago, while traffic in the state was 66% lower.

Since then, traffic has been slowly increasing.

Tim Harlow, who covers traffic for the Minneapolis Star Tribune, said he has been driving a couple of times a week to see his mother and that last week he noticed more traffic in what would usually have been rush hour.

Randy Serrano has the information.

Transportation Department data shows that on May 9, traffic was down 45% in the metropolitan area compared to the previous year, and 30% statewide, crowning a week of relaxed restrictions in which some 200,000 businesses were able to reopen its doors for sales at the entrance.

“The data shows that we are starting to move a little bit more,” Harlow said. “I think some people are going back to work. Others are getting desperate … Americans don’t like to stay home. “

Michigan, Minnesota and Montana are among the states with the highest relative increase in vehicular traffic. Other states, such as Virginia, New Mexico, Arizona and Maryland, have had less movement.

These would be some of the benefits that the new package would include.

.