President Trump declared a state of disaster in North Dakota due to the new coronavirus.

Madrid / Europa Press.- The President of the United States, Donald Trump approved the state of disaster in North Dakota given the growing number of cases of coronavirus registered in the country, a figure that has risen to 206 thousand 207.

North Dakota thus joins 30 other states or regions (including Guam and Puerto Rico) that are in a state of disaster due to the health crisis caused by Covid-19, which has already left 4,542 deceased throughout the United States.

There are 143 confirmed cases in the state and, for the moment, three people have died, according to information from the CNN television channel.

This very Wednesday, the army from the United States confirmed the deployment of more troops on the border with Mexico.

“There really is an increase in demand, and not a decrease, to secure the southern border,” said General Terrance O’Shaughnessy, regarding the possibility that some migrants test positive for coronavirus at the border.

In this sense, Laura Richardson, who is at the forefront of the formation of the Northern Army, said that some 540 troops will be deployed “soon” in the area.