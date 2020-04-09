The United States on Thursday surpassed the 15,000 deaths from the coronavirus pandemic, according to the count by the American Johns Hopkins University.

The epidemic has left at least 15,938 dead in the country this Thursday at 7:00 p.m. GMT, according to data updated by that university, which serve as a reference in the country.

According to the same source, the country has more than 450,000 registered cases of COVID-19, a figure much lower than the true number of those infected, due to the scarcity of available screening tests.

The United States is the second country with the highest number of deaths in the world, ahead of Spain (15,238 deaths) and behind Italy (18,279).

The last two evolutions calculated in 24 hours, Tuesday and Wednesday night, each time showed an increase of almost 2,000 deaths.

The state of New York, the epicenter of the pandemic in the country, has the highest number of deaths from coronavirus in the country: more than 7,000.