15 minutes. The United States (USA) surpassed on Wednesday the 100,000 deaths from the COVID-19 pandemic, thus becoming the first country in the world to exceed that number of deaths, according to the independent count of Johns Hopkins University.

To date, the USA reported 100,047 deaths from COVID-19, well ahead of those in the United Kingdom (37,542), Italy (33,072) or France (28,599), the countries that follow in the death list.

The number of infections is now 1,695,776, also the first in the world by far ahead of Brazil (391,222), Russia (370,680) or the United Kingdom (268,616).

Estimates

The death toll in the United States reached the lowest estimates of the White House, which projected at best between 100,000 and 240,000 deaths from the pandemic.

President Donald Trump initially lowered these figures and was confident that the final numbers would rather be between 50,000 and 60,000 deceased, although in his latest calculations he predicted up to 110,000 deaths.

For its part, the Institute of Health Metrics and Assessments (IHME) of the University of Washington, calculates that the pandemic by the beginning of August will have left more than 131,000 deaths in the United States.

Internally, the state of New York remains the great epicenter of the pandemic with 363,836 confirmed cases and 29,302 deaths, a figure similar to that of France and only below the United Kingdom and Italy.

In New York City alone, 21,362 people died.

New York is followed by neighboring New Jersey with 156,628 confirmed cases and 11,339 deaths, Massachusetts with 93,693 infections and 6,473 deaths, and Michigan, which reported 55,611 positive for coronavirus and 5,334 deaths.

Other states with a large number of deaths are Pennsylvania with 5,265, Illinois with 5,083, California with 3,895 or Connecticut, with 3,769.