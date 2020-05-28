The United States surpassed on Wednesday the 100,000 deaths from the COVID-19 pandemic, thus becoming the first country in the world to exceed that number, according to the independent count of Johns Hopkins University.

USA To date, it has reported 100,047 deaths from COVID-19, well ahead of those in the United Kingdom (37,542), Italy (33,072) or France (28,599), the countries that follow it on the death list.

The number of infections is now 1,695,776, also the first in the world by far ahead of Brazil (391,222), Russia (370,680) or the United Kingdom (268,616).

As a result, the death toll in the United States has already reached the lowest level of initial estimates by the White House, which projected at best between 100,000 and 240,000 deaths from the pandemic.

President Donald Trump initially lowered those estimates and was confident that the final figure would rather be between 50,000 and 60,000 deaths, although in his latest calculations he already predicted up to 110,000 deaths.

For its part, the Institute of Health Metrics and Assessments (IHME) of the University of Washington, in whose prediction models of the evolution of the pandemic the White House often sets, calculates that by the beginning of August it will have left more than 131,000 deaths in the United States.

Internally, New York State remains the great epicenter of the pandemic with 363,836 confirmed cases and 29,302 deaths, a figure similar to that of France and only below the United Kingdom and Italy.

In New York City alone, 21,362 people have died.

New York is followed by neighboring New Jersey with 156,628 confirmed cases and 11,339 deaths, Massachusetts with 93,693 infections and 6,473 deaths, and Michigan, which has reported 55,611 positive for coronavirus and 5,334 deaths.

Other states with a large number of deaths are Pennsylvania with 5,265, Illinois with 5,083, California with 3,895 or Connecticut, with 3,769.

