Washington, United States.

United States exceeded 100,000 this Wednesday dead by pandemic of the coronavirus, thus becoming the first country in the world to exceed that figure, according to the independent count of Johns Hopkins University.

USA to date reported 100,047 dead by COVID-19, well ahead of the United Kingdom (37,542), Italy (33,072) or France (28,599), the countries that follow in the death list.

The number of infections is now 1,695,776, also the first in the world by far ahead of Brazil (391,222), Russia (370,680) or the United Kingdom (268,616).

As a result, the death toll in the United States has already reached the lowest level of the initial estimates of the White House, which projected at best between 100,000 and 240,000 deaths due to the pandemic.

Prediction of deaths from Trump’s coronavirus

President Donald trump Initially he lowered those estimates and was confident that the final figure would be more between 50,000 and 60,000 deceased, although in his latest calculations he already predicted up to 110,000 dead.

For its part, the Institute of Health Metrics and Assessments (IHME) of the University of Washington, in whose prediction models of the evolution of the pandemic the White House often sets, calculates that by the beginning of August it will have left more than 131,000 deaths in the United States.

NEW YORK, THE COVID-19 EPICENTER IN THE USA

Internally, the state of NY remains the great epicenter of the pandemic with 363,836 confirmed cases and 29,302 deaths, a figure similar to that of France and only below the United Kingdom and Italy.

Just in the city of NY have dead 21,362 people.

New York is followed by neighboring New Jersey with 156,628 confirmed cases and 11,339 deaths, Massachusetts with 93,693 infections and 6,473 deaths, and Michigan, which has reported 55,611 positives for coronavirus and 5,334 dead.

Other states with a large number of deaths are Pennsylvania with 5,265, Illinois with 5,083, California with 3,895 or Connecticut, with 3,769.