HARTFORD, Connecticut, USA

The United States surpassed a disturbing mark on Wednesday: 100,000 deaths from coronavirus. The figure, almost certainly less than reality, is the best estimate. It represents a grim reality that the virus has claimed the lives of more Americans than died in the Vietnam and Korean wars combined.

“It is a grim record,” said Josh Michaud, associate director of global health policy at the Kaiser Family Foundation in Washington. “It is an impressive reminder of how dangerous this virus can be.”

Globally, the virus has infected more than 5.6 million people and killed more than 350,000, and the United States has by far the highest number of confirmed infections and deaths, according to a count by Johns Hopkins University . Europe has registered around 170,000 deaths, while the United States exceeded 100,000 in less than four months.

The actual balance of deaths from the virus, which emerged in China towards the end of last year and whose presence in the United States was first reported in January, is presumably much higher, as experts say that many of the victims died from COVID-19 without having undergone a diagnostic test.

At the end of March, the United States overtook China with 3,500 deaths. Now, the United States has not only the highest number of deaths, but also the highest number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide, with about 30% of the global total.

Earlier in the outbreak, President Donald Trump downplayed the severity of the coronavirus and said it was not much worse than ordinary influenza. He had previously predicted that the country would not reach this death toll. Just in March, Dr. Anthony Fauci. The government’s leading infectious disease expert warned that COVID-19 could claim more than 100,000 lives in the country.

“I think we will be well below that number,” Trump said April 10. Ten days later, he declared: “We are going to the 50 or 60,000 people.” Another 10 days later: “We probably have between 60,000 and 70,000.”

His detractors have said the death toll soared due to Trump’s slow response, to which the president has responded on Twitter that, without his actions, the figure would be 20 times higher. The president has urged states to reopen their economies after months of restrictions on mobility.

The virus caused particularly severe damage in Trump’s hometown of New York and its suburbs, where he has killed more than 21,000 people. At its peak, hundreds of people died daily in New York City, and hospitals, ambulances, and emergency services were overwhelmed by the number of patients.

The New York metropolitan area, which has around 20 million inhabitants in a region that includes the northern suburbs, Long Island and northern New Jersey, has been the most affected region in the country and there are around one one third of the fatal cases in the United States.

There is no vaccine or treatment against COVID-19, although several emergency treatments have been used after showing promising results in preliminary tests.

Globally, tests are already underway on about a dozen potential vaccines. Health authorities have said studies for a possible vaccine could be completed by the end of the year or in early 2021.

In most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever or cough, that disappear within two to three weeks. In other cases, particularly in adults and patients with pre-existing health problems, it can lead to more severe conditions, including pneumonia, or death.