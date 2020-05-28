The United States reached 100 thousand 47 deaths on Wednesday from the coronavirus pandemic, according to Johns Hopkins University, amid the gradual economic and social reopening that continues among doctors’ calls for caution and the worrying increase in cases. in at least fifteen states. The country also reached the figure of one million 694 thousand 599 confirmed cases of covid-19.

“I think we will be substantially below that number,” Trump said April 10. Ten days later he commented: “We are going to some 50,000 or 60,000 people.” And 10 days later: “We are probably going to go to 60,000 or 70,000.” Although his detractors have said the figure skyrocketed because he took too long to respond, the president said Tuesday that, without his actions, the figure could have been 25 times higher.

Despite the downward trend, and Trump’s insistence on improvement dubbed “Transition to Greatness,” the data shows a spike in contagion in 15 states, including Florida, Virginia, North Carolina, Arkansas, Wisconsin, and Alabama, among others. Experts feared that the figure would come in early June, however it was reached earlier.

Another cause for concern is the millions of Americans who flocked to beaches and other public places to spend the long Memorial Day weekend, with which the informal start to summer in the United States and an occasion to be with family. or participate in outdoor activities.

In this sense, the director of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases of the United States, Anthony Fauci, stressed the importance of wearing mouth guards in public places not only as a protection measure but also as a “symbol for people to see what is It should be done.

