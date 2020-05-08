15 minutes. The United States reached 1,254,740 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 75,543 deaths on Thursday, according to an independent count by John Hopkins University.

This balance at 20:00 local time is 27,310 more infections than 24 hours ago and 2,448 new deaths.

Throughout the country, at least 195,036 people have overcome the disease, leaving almost a million cases active.

The great epicenter

New York State remains the great epicenter of the pandemic in the United States with 327,469 confirmed cases and 26,144 deaths. In New York City alone, 19,540 people have died.

New York is followed by neighboring New Jersey with 133,991 confirmed cases and 8,807 deaths, Massachusetts with 73,721 positive for coronavirus and 4,552 deaths, and the state of Illinois, which has reported 70,871 infections and 3,111 deaths.

Other states with a large number of deaths are Michigan with 4,345, Pennsylvania with 3,589 and Connecticut with 2,797.

The provisional balance of deaths -75,543- remains below the initial estimates of the White House, which projected at best between 100,000 and 240,000 deaths; but it has already surpassed the most optimistic calculations made “a posteriori” by President Donald Trump, of between 50,000 and 60,000 deaths.

This past Sunday, however, the president admitted that the figure will be between 75,000 and 100,000, while defending the decision of multiple states to gradually eliminate confinement measures despite acknowledging that it will cause some deaths.

The University of Washington Institute for Health Metrics and Assessments (IHME), whose White House often predicts models for the evolution of the pandemic, estimates that by early August the crisis will have left more than 134,000 deaths In U.S.A.