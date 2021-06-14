US evaluates a leak at a Chinese nuclear power plant

Chinese nuclear power plant. (Photo: FREDERIC J. BROWN via . via .)

The US Government continues to assess a leak at a nuclear power plant located in China, after a French company, Framatome, – which owns part of the plant – warned of an “imminent radiological threat,” according to CNN.

The French company also warned, in a letter sent to the US State Department, that the Chinese authority was raising the acceptable limits for the detection of radiation outside the Taishan nuclear plant, in Guangdong, in order to avoid having to close it. .

The Joe Biden administration believes that the facility is not yet at a “crisis level” and considers that the situation does not represent a serious threat to the safety of the plant workers or the public.

Framatome contacted the US Executive to discuss the situation in the Asian country. As described by CNN, it is “very unusual” for a foreign company to deal with the US government for help while its Chinese state partner has not yet recognized that there is a problem. This situation could put the US in a difficult situation in the event that the leak continues or worsens without being repaired.

In addition, the French company issued a statement last Friday in which they explained that, according to available data, “the plant is operating within safety parameters.”

“Our team is working with relevant experts to assess the situation and propose solutions to address any potential problem,” says the letter from the French entity.

