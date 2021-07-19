US, EU and NATO accuse China of global cyber attack on Microsoft

15 minutes. The United States (USA), the European Union (EU), NATO and 5 other countries on Monday accused hackers supported by China of being behind the global cyberattack last March against Microsoft, a senior US official told the press.

This is a gesture that could have major geopolitical consequences. With this, Washington wants to expose China’s role in recent large-scale cyber attacks.

According to the aforementioned official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, the US and its allies came to the conclusion that they can attribute the global cyberattack against Microsoft to China with “a high level of confidence”, the highest level used by intelligence agencies.

Microsoft accused Beijing-backed hackers of illegally accessing email accounts on its Exchange Server business service. However, neither the EU, nor NATO, nor the US had yet singled out China because they were waiting for more information.

“The United States has joined countries around the world in condemning the People’s Republic of China for its pattern of irresponsible, disruptive and destabilizing behavior in cyberspace, which represents a great threat to our economic and national security,” said the Secretary of State , Antony Blinken.

The United States has joined countries around the world in condemning the PRC for its pattern of irresponsible, disruptive, and destabilizing behavior in cyberspace, which poses a major threat to our economic and national security. https://t.co/y5SWPj98p3 – Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) July 19, 2021

Hiring of computer programs

What they found was that the Ministry of Public Security, China’s main intelligence and police body, externally “hires” hackers. The objective is to carry out attacks around the world, said the official.

Among other things, the operations of these hackers include extortion, theft of digital currencies such as bitcoins and even attacks with which they ask for rewards for their own personal gain.

In some cases, the source claimed, cybercriminals attacked private banking entities. In this case, with a ransomware program, they seize computers with confidential information and then ask for a reward of millions of dollars to free them.

Aiming to expose China on the world stage, US intelligence agencies will reveal 50 tactics, techniques and procedures commonly used by Chinese hackers on Monday, as well as offering advice on how to deal with that threat.

Without precedents

The US official assured that the US and its allies “will hold China accountable” but did not reveal what kind of actions they plan to take.

The condemnation of Beijing is significant. It includes a large number of countries and organizations: the US, the UK, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Japan, NATO and the EU.

It is the first time that the Atlantic Alliance condemns cyber attacks from China, highlighted the official.

As The Wall Street Journal published in March, the cyberattack may have affected some 250,000 computer systems worldwide.

The European Banking Authority, the Norwegian Parliament and the Chilean Financial Market Commission were also victims of the attack.