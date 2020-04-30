US Intelligence rejected Thursday that the coronavirus was an artificial creation, amid leaks to the press that officials of the Administration of President Donald Trump have pressured the spy services to look for evidence that it originated in a laboratory in Wuhan

EFE –

In an unusual communication channel, the office of the director of the American National Intelligence, Richard Grenell, ruled out in a statement that the man’s hand is behind the virus SARS-CoV-2.

“The entire Intelligence community has consistently been providing crucial support to politicians in USA and to those who are responding to virus COVID-19, which originated in China. The Intelligence community also agrees with the broad scientific consensus that the virus of COVID-19 is neither artificial nor genetically modified, “the note says.

The federal agency added that “the Intelligence community will continue to rigorously examine the information and data that emerge to determine if the outbreak (of coronavirus) started through contact with infected animals or if it was the result of a laboratory accident in Wuhan, “the Chinese city where the pandemic originated.

UNKNOWN ORIGIN, ALTHOUGH USA AND CHINA ARE MUTUALLY ACCUSED

To date, the source of the SARS-CoV-2, although from the Government of USA it has been hinted that it originated in a laboratory, while some Chinese authorities have promoted the theory that US soldiers introduced the disease during their participation in the Wuhan World Military Games in October.

The National Intelligence announcement coincides with the publication of an article in The New York Times newspaper that ensures that high-ranking officials of the Trump Administration have pressured the espionage from the country looking for evidence to support the theory that the virus was created in a laboratory in Wuhan.

According to the newspaper, which quotes US officials and former officials, there are assistants to Trump and Republican lawmakers who intend to blame China for the pandemic to divert responsibility for the government’s management of the crisis in USA the country with the highest number of cases -more than a million- and with more than 60,000 deaths.

POMPEO HANDLES THREADS

According to the newspaper, the Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, is leading these efforts of the Executive, while the deputy national security adviser, Matthew Pottinger, has been pressuring the intelligence services since January to gather information that supports the hypothesis of the virus generated in a laboratory.

The article also highlights the name of Anthony Ruggiero, director of the National Security Council office tasked with monitoring weapons of mass destruction, who expressed frustration in January during a video conference about the CIA’s inability to find the source of the outbreak. .

People familiar with that conversation, quoted by The New York Times, indicated that CIA analysts replied that they had no evidence to support any theory with sufficient confidence.

On Wednesday, the NBC television network already reported that the White House had ordered espionage to “sweep” all intercepted communications, data and satellite imagery to find out if China and the World Health Organization (WHO) initially hid information about what would later become a pandemic.

AND TRUMP KEEPS TARGETING CHINA

In this regard, Trump said today in statements to journalists at the White House: “We have just been hit by this virus egregious that he should never have been allowed to escape from China, they (the Chinese) should have detained him at source, they did not. ”

His spokesperson, Kayleigh McEnany, went even further when asked by reporters about whether the president thinks that Beijing is doing what it can to prevent him from being re-elected in next November’s elections in USA.

“Why would China want the reelection of a president who has finally had the courage to come face to face (in front of them)? He (Trump) is simply mentioning the fact that China would like to see someone else in this role. “The spokeswoman said.

The Washington Post reported Thursday that senior US officials have begun exploring the possibility of imposing a punishment or seeking financial compensation from China for its management of the pandemic.

USA IN SEARCH OF A STRATEGY TO “PUNISH” CHINA

That information, whose sources are four US Administration officials, indicates that this Thursday a meeting of officials from various government agencies, including some from Intelligence, will be held to outline a strategy in search of retaliation against China.

According to the Post, Trump and his assistants have privately analyzed the possibility of taking from the Asian giant “sovereign immunity”, with the aim that both the Government of USA how victims can sue China for the damage caused by the coronavirus.

Another option that is evaluated is that USA cancel part of his debt obligations to Beijing, although it is unknown whether Trump supports this proposal, and two White House economic officials have ruled it out.

According to data from the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, 1,056,402 infections and 61,867 deaths are already registered, which places the country as the main focus of the pandemic in the world.