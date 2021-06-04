US equates ransomware attacks with terrorism: it will go after them just as harshly

To united states his nostrils have swollen. A few weeks ago, a ransomware cyberattack knocked out Colonial Pipeline, one of the country’s main oil pipeline networks, causing enormous damage that put the country in a state of emergency.

That was the last straw, and these types of cyberattacks will now be prosecuted with the same priority as terrorism. For the experts of this country, the Colonial Pipeline is an example of “the growing threat that ransomware and digital extortion pose to the country.”

More coordination to fight these cyberattacks

Those intentions were revealed in comments by one of the members of the US government to Reuters. According to this medium, the United States Department of Justice set the same priority for ransomware attacks as for terrorism.

All investigations into ransomware attacks are expected to now begin to be coordinated from a special division in Washington. John Carlin, from the Justice Department, explained how this way “connections can be established between those responsible and work on how to bring down the entire chain.”

The ramsonware cyberattack that paralyzed Colonial Pipeline’s pipeline infrastructure ended forcing the company to pay five million dollars to regain access to their systems.

Carlin said that such a coordinated anti-ransomware effort “had been used against terrorism, but never against ransomware“.

