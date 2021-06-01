US energy sector now has fewer ‘zombie’ companies

(Bloomberg) – Fewer “zombie” companies are chasing the energy sector as the industry recovers from a collapse in demand caused by the pandemic.

The number of US energy companies that didn’t make enough money in the past year to cover interest expenses dropped to 78 from 82 before the latest round of results, data compiled by Bloomberg shows. Pipeline operators such as Kinder Morgan Inc. and Targa Resources Corp., and shale explorers such as CNX Resources Corp. and Comstock Resources Inc., were among those that left the list.

Due to the impact of the drop in oil prices last year, the energy sector has the highest concentration of so-called zombie companies. The group, which includes giants like Chevron Corp. and Exxon Mobil Corp., still accounts for about 70% of all oil and gas companies in the Russell 3000 index. But the worst seems to have passed for the industry as the economy emerges from the pandemic, fueling a rebound in demand that has helped restore earnings and cash flow.

Zombie companies get their nickname because of their tendency to limp, unable to earn enough to get rid of their obligations, but still with enough access to credit to roll over their debts. Sometimes they are a drag on the economy because they keep assets immobilized in companies that cannot afford to invest and develop their businesses. Certainly, not all companies that become a zombie are destined to remain so forever.

Kinder Morgan, for example, fell off the list after posting a record first-quarter profit on highly profitable natural gas sales during the historic winter storm that hit Texas. The company, which operates an extensive network of oil pipelines and fuel terminals, should post nearly $ 4.5 billion in operating profit this year, more than double last year, according to average analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg. Exxon and Chevron are also expected to generate profits that are more than enough to pay off their debt.

Original Note: Zombie Energy Companies Grow More Scarce as Oil Prices Climb

