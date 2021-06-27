US employment and the Eurozone CPI, big events for next week

The June preliminary CPI in the Eurozone (Wednesday) and Employment Report also for June in the United States (Friday) will be the main stock market references for next week. Both data will allow analysts to update their projections on the timetable for the withdrawal of monetary stimuli by central banks.

Chinese Manufacturing PMI (Wednesday), US Consumer Confidence (Tuesday), UK Q1 GDP (Wednesday), and the Tankan Survey of Large Companies in Japan (Thursday) will be other of the great appointments of the next days.

Also, special relevance will have the OPEC + meeting on Wednesday in which the cartel will analyze its production strategy at a time when oil is skyrocketing and rises 50% so far this year.

In the business chapter, H&M, Constellation Brands, General Mills, Walgreens Boots, and Associated British Foods will release their latest accounting figures. For its part, Ebro Foods, Endesa, Red Eléctrica, Fluidra and CIE Automotive will distribute dividends among its shareholders.

MONDAY 28:

– Dallas Fed manufacturing activity June United States.

– Ebro Foods dividend (discount date): 0.19 euros gross per share.

TUESDAY 29:

– Retail sales in Japan and Spain in May.

– Preliminary June CPI Spain and Germany.

– Consumer confidence June Eurozone and United States.

– Endesa dividend (discount date): 1.3136 euros gross per share.

– General Shareholders’ Meeting of Red Eléctrica, Indra, Ebro Foods and Inmobiliaria Colonial.

WEDNESDAY 30:

– Non-manufacturing PMI June China.

– GDP first quarter final United Kingdom.

– Preliminary June CPI France and Eurozone.

– Non-Farm Employment Survey ADP June United States.

– Weekly inventories of crude oil and distillates.

– OPEC + meeting.

– Red Eléctrica dividend (discount date): 0.7273 euros gross per share.

– Ebro Foods dividend (payment date): 0.19 euros gross per share.

– Results Micron, General Mills, Constellation Brands.

– General Shareholders’ Meeting of Solaria, Acciona and FCC.

THURSDAY 1:

– Public holidays in Hong Kong and Canada.

– Survey Tankan large companies Japan.

– Manufacturing PMI June China, Spain and Eurozone.

– Unemployment rate in May Spain.

– Weekly US unemployment claims.

– ISM manufacturing June United States.

– H&M, Associated British, Walgreens Boots results.

– Endesa dividend (payment date): 1.3136 euros gross per share.

FRIDAY 2:

– Unemployment registered June Spain.

– June United States Employment Report.

– Trade balance in May United States.

– Factory orders May United States.

– Red Eléctrica dividend (payment date): 0.7273 euros gross per share.

– Fluidra dividend (discount date): 0.20 gross euros per share.

– CIE Automotive dividend (discount date): 0.25 euros gross per share.