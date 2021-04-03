US Embassy warned Cubans about risks of illegal migration

The US embassy in Havana warned Cubans that jumping into the sea in precarious boats is “extremely dangerous,” after reporting a “Slight increase” in illegal migration operations via this route from the island.

“The United States government reminds them that jumping into the sea in these unsuitable vessels is illegal and extremely dangerous,” says Lieutenant Commander Mario Gil, who identifies himself as a liaison for the US Coast Guard at the Washington embassy in the United States. Cuban capital.

In his message in Spanish, Gil underlines that “in recent months there has been a slight increase in cases of illegal maritime migration”, and asks Cubans “to use the legal, safe and orderly ways that exist to emigrate to the United States ”.

“Protect your loved ones, avoid illegal migration”

His call comes almost a month after the Cuban authorities reported the sinking of a boat carrying national rafters near the Bahamas, with a death toll, several missing, including women and children, and 12 survivors.

In a statement on this fact, dated March 11, the island’s Foreign Ministry highlighted that “among the factors that constitute incentives for irregular migration are the suspension of processing and granting of visas (…) at the Consulate of the United States in Havana and the transfer of these procedures to third countries ”.

More than 100 Cuban migrants have been intercepted at sea since last October, trying to cross the Florida Straits to reach the United States, the US Coast Guard said in February.

With information from AFP