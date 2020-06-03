The United States Embassy in Nicaragua issued a new health alert for North American citizens living in the country, in which it warns that the health crisis due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic is more serious than the authorities of the orteguista regime report.

“As of June 1, 2020, the Nicaraguan government has reported 759 cases of Covid-19, including cases of community transmission. Independent health monitors estimate that the actual number of cases is even higher and will continue to increase rapidly. To combat the spread of the virus, Nicaraguan medical associations have urged the public to abide by a voluntary quarantine nationwide of three to four weeks duration, “the statement said.

The American Embassy since the beginning of the health crisis It has urged its citizens to leave the country due to the possibility that the Nicaraguan health system collapses and cannot guarantee care for all the sick. And those who choose to stay have indicated that they take shelter and take corresponding preventive measures.

“All routine commercial air services between Nicaragua and the United States remain suspended until at least June 21, and the land borders with Costa Rica and Honduras remain closed to non-commercial traffic,” added the communication from the diplomatic headquarters.

The embassy has coordinated two flights from the United States to repatriate Americans or visa holders who wanted to leave the country for the consequences of the regime’s negligent policy in handling the health crisis.

“US citizens who remain in Nicaragua must ensure they have an adequate supply of food, water, and medications,” the statement quoted, which also reiterates recommendations to protect against Covid-19 such as avoiding crowds, maintaining social distancing, use of masks, and constant washing with soap and water.

The United States has expressed its concern about the management of the pandemic in Nicaragua, where the Daniel Ortega regime has not adopted preventive measures since the world health crisis became known, but rather has promoted massive events.

It may interest you: US Secretary of State denounces that pandemic in Nicaragua “is much more serious than what the regime reports”

On May 19, United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo expressed concern over credible independent reports that the situation was far worse than the Ortega regime says. “We are concerned by the numerous credible reports of hospitals being filled and bodies buried under cover of night, pointing to a much more serious situation than the regime acknowledges,” Pompeo said on the occasion.