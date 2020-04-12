Apr 12 (.) – The US economic recovery after the paralysis caused by the coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a “long and difficult road” in which some segments will have to be closed and reopened periodically, Neel Kashkari, head of the Minneapolis Federal Reserve.

In an interview with CBS, Kashkari said the projections for a rapid economic rebound were overly optimistic, unless a treatment for COVID-19 is available on the market within a few months.

“We will have a long and difficult road ahead until we have effective therapy or a vaccine,” he said, according to a transcript of the interview revealed by CBS. “It is complex for me to anticipate a speedy recovery under this scenario.”

Kashkari’s comments come amid signs that President Donald Trump wants to reopen the economy as soon as possible. The Republican president said Friday that he would appoint an advisory group this week that will focus on the process of reopening the activity.

Public health experts have warned that the number of deaths in the United States could rise to 200,000 in the boreal summer, from the 21,300 reported through Sunday, if home confinement orders and business closings are lifted when they expire later this year. month.

Kashkari said additional assistance was needed for SMEs beyond the $ 350 billion earmarked for the coronavirus aid law passed in March, but that he was confident that Congress would soon authorize more funds.

