The economy of United States He will not fully recover from the impact of the new coronavirus pandemic without a vaccine, Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell estimated Sunday. Read: Online investment attracts more youth during Covid-19

After more than 30 million people lost their jobs and many companies have closed across the country, the president of the US central bank warned that it will take time to return to normal.

We’ve done a GREAT job on Covid response, making all Governors look good, some fantastic (and that’s OK), but the Lamestream Media doesn’t want to go with that narrative, and the Do Nothing Dems talking point is to say only bad about “Trump”. I made everybody look good, but me! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump)

May 16, 2020

“I think there will be a firm recovery in the economy during the second half of the year,” Powell said in advance of an interview with the CBS program “60 Minutes,” the entirety of which will be broadcast Sunday night.

Read: How to get help for undocumented immigrants in California

Read: China will act against Apple for blockades to Huawei in the US

However, for the economy to fully recover, people will need to regain confidence and perhaps we will have to wait for the arrival of a vaccine, “he said.

The Fed took action even before economic restrictions were implemented, reducing rates and injecting trillions of dollars into the financial system and into loan programs for small and medium-sized businesses, and state and local governments.

But Powell has insisted that the economy will likely need new public outlays for workers and businesses for the US economy to recover, beyond the nearly $ 3 trillion already approved by Congress.

The crisis “came so quickly and with such force that you really can’t put into words the pain people feel and the uncertainty they face,” he said in the interview.

The Donald Trump government promises to administer hundreds of millions of doses of a vaccine to Americans by January 2021.

The United States is the country most affected by the new coronavirus pandemic, with 1.46 million infections and some 88,700 deaths since the first death linked to the virus was recorded in early February.

.