US economy should have a major rebound this year, says Fed’s Rosengren

By Jonnelle Marte

Apr 12 (Reuters) – The US economy could see a major rebound this year thanks to the monetary and fiscal policy being applied, but the labor market has plenty of room for improvement, the chairman of the Federal Reserve Bank of America said on Monday. Boston, Eric Rosengren.

“With significant labor market slack, and inflation still below the Federal Reserve’s 2% target, my perspective is that the current highly expansionary monetary policy stance is appropriate,” Rosengren said in remarks prepared for discussion. virtual with business leaders.

It will also be important for coronavirus vaccines to successfully prevent the spread of new variants of the disease, he noted.

“Assuming the variants don’t become particularly troublesome, we should see an unusually strong post-recession recovery,” he said.

Under a new framework adopted last year, Fed officials will be patient and leave interest rates near zero until inflation materializes and will not raise rates in anticipation of higher inflation when the unemployment rate is low. Rosengren said.

While focusing on the recovery, policy makers must also be wary of the risks looming in financial markets, Rosengren said. For example, some money market funds ran into liquidity problems last year after certain investors withdrew their money quickly, he noted.

The solutions could be by requiring some funds to invest more in government-backed debt. Developing a system for buying and selling Treasury securities that is less dependent on brokers, who can be stressed when large volumes of bonds are sold, could also help.

“During the economic recovery, those responsible for monetary policy should be diligent in eliminating these risks to financial stability,” he said.

(Report by Jonnelle Marte. Edited in Spanish by Javier Leira)