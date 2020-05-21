The U.S. economy is very likely in need of another injection of federal government aid, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Thursday amid White House plans for a prompt restart of activities, halted since mid-March by the coronavirus pandemic.

“I think there is a strong probability that we will need another law,” beyond the $ 3 trillion already passed by Congress that “we are pumping into the economy,” Mnuchin said.

“We are going to carefully review the next few weeks … and say very clearly how we need to spend more money and if we need to,” he said, at an event hosted by The Hill, an informative publication focused on Congress.

However, the Republican government’s Treasury chief rejected the new $ 3 trillion aid plan recently approved by the Democratic opposition-controlled House of Representatives, calling it a “partisan bill.”

“That is not something we are focusing on right now,” Mnuchin said of the package.

New opposition-proposed legislation includes $ 1 trillion for state and local governments, another round of cash disbursements to millions of affected American families, funds for hospitals, payment of risk premiums for health workers and aid for devastated small businesses measures that many economists have been calling for.

For his part, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said this week that additional help might be needed, arguing that it would be worth it despite the cost if he could avoid a more severe economic collapse.

But Mnuchin pointed out that there is time before deciding on a new round of measures, since much of the initial funds remain to be poured into the economy.

The Treasury secretary acknowledged that the contraction of GDP in the second quarter “will obviously be terrible” due to the measures to contain the virus, but he hopes to see a “gigantic” rebound in economic growth in the fourth quarter of the year.

