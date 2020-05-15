The unprecedented speed of the collapse of the United States economy, which left 36 million Americans unemployed, has brought with it the usual political differences, in which many Republicans see reason to believe that the worst has happened as Democrats propose to expand the assistance to avoid possible depression.

After approving nearly $ 3 trillion in aid to curb huge losses of business and workers, Republicans say they want to see if that assistance is enough while unemployment claims decrease and quarantines are relaxed. However, Democrats in the House of Representatives believe that another $ 3 trillion aid package is urgent or the crisis will worsen and workers could suffer a permanent dislocation of their lives, a point of view generally shared by the president. from the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell.

Political stagnation causes confusion among many economists, for whom it is necessary to act on various fronts.

“That’s crazy,” said Timothy Bartik, an economist at the Upjohn Institute in Michigan. “It seems absurd to me.”

One of the reasons for their concern is the many uncertainties that lie ahead. Will the coronavirus threat begin to dissipate? Will shoppers return to stores? Will schools and universities reopen? Will small companies have enough money to function while the economy reopens?

What is clear are the risks that the US economy will be stunted if it is kept closed too long, the risks of increased job losses due to a decrease in state and city budgets, and the risks facing authorities who want to be re-elected when they have the worst economic figures since the Great Depression.

Bartik believes that cuts by state and local governments due to lost tax revenue could cause an annual contraction in the entire US economy of 4%, unless governments receive federal assistance of around a trillion dollars for two years. Bartik’s figures coincide with the proposal of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, although he would prefer that the financing be linked to economic information so that its distribution could be adjusted as needed.

However, Democrats could be wrong if they cannot find ways to reopen the economy, as the loss of jobs is of such magnitude that the economy could suffer lasting damage. Economist James Stock of Harvard University said Tuesday during a webinar organized by the Brookings Institution that people need to start going back to work, while avoiding large concentrations of people – for example, those in baseball games or home roasts — to contain the disease.

“It is evident that we need to reopen the economy now; this is urgent, ”said Stock, who considered the situation delicate given the risks of a second wave of infections.

The situation is so uncertain that Powell took the unusual step of saying that lawmakers must do more for the communities that elected them.

He issued his words in the language of government officials, but his message was clear: More money is needed now.

“Additional fiscal support could be costly but worth it if it helps prevent long-term economic harm and leaves us with a stronger recovery,” Powel said Wednesday. “This decision with advantages and disadvantages must be made by our elected representatives, who have the authority over taxes and spending.”

Voters have sent mixed messages about the economy and political authorities, because the vast majority of those who lost their jobs expect to be rehired. More than half approve of the way President Donald Trump has managed the economy, although 71% said economic conditions are bad.