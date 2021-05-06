US Economy Could March Stronger Than Fed Recently Projected: Bowman

By Howard Schneider

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. economy could grow faster and unemployment fall faster than top Federal Reserve officials projected in March, Fed Governor Michelle Bowman said on Wednesday, a fact that could fuel the debate on the monetary policy landscape.

Bowman stated that his views as of March were in line with the median of his colleagues’ projections, which anticipated an expansion of the Gross Domestic Product of 6.5% in 2021 and an unemployment rate of 4.5% by the end of anus.

But “incoming data indicates that economic activity is on the rise and the risks of more negative results, especially those derived from COVID-19, appear to be diminishing,” Bowman said in statements to an economic group in Colorado.

“Now it seems that real GDP may rise near or even above the upper limit” of the 5.8% -6.6% range that most Fed officials expected when their latest projections were issued at the end of the meeting in March.

For unemployment, “it seems likely that it will fall further … I expect the pace of job creation to remain unusually strong during the spring and summer,” he added.

Bowman did not indicate whether he thought a stronger recovery would change or should change the monetary policy of the Fed, which currently buys $ 120 billion a month in bonds until the labor market improves further, and keeps its overnight interest rate close. from zero until activity recovers from the recession caused by the coronavirus pandemic and inflation meets the 2% target.

Indeed, Bowman said that while inflation will rise this year, he agrees with the central bank’s consensus that the risk of a persistent and huge jump in prices “still seems small.” Even with the stronger job growth expected, “we still have a long way to go,” he said.

The Fed reaffirmed its monetary policy stance in a statement after its last two-day meeting last week. Fed officials will issue new forecasts at the next meeting in June.

