15 minutes. The US Department of Justice On Thursday, he dropped the criminal charges he had brought against Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump’s first national security adviser, despite pleading guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with a Russian diplomat.

Trump celebrated the news from the Oval Office, where he trusted that “many people pay a high price” for how they handled the case, referring to prosecutors and agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) that initiated the investigation in recent days. from the Barack Obama Government (2009-2017).

“He was an innocent man, a good man. The Obama Administration went after him. They went after him with the goal of taking down a president,” Trump said, referring to himself.

“They are human scum. It is treason,” he added of those prosecutors, saying that the media are “complicit” in their coverage of the Russian plot and should “return the Pulitzer Prizes” they received.

Justice Department spokeswoman Kerri Kupec confirmed on Twitter that this independent agency of the US Government. “He has asked the court to dismiss the case against General Flynn,” something that still depends on the decision of a federal judge.

STATEMENT: USA Jeff Jensen who reviewed Flynn case. “Through the course of my review of General Flynn’s case, I concluded the proper and just course was to dismiss the case. I briefed Attorney General Barr on my findings, advised him on these conclusions, and I agreed. ” – KerriKupecDOJ (@KerriKupecDOJ) May 7, 2020

“Newly discovered information”

In a document filed Thursday with that judge, the Justice Department alleged that, after reviewing “newly discovered information,” it has concluded that the FBI interview with Flynn in February 2017 “was disconnected from the FBI investigation” into that official and “was unjustified”.

Flynn’s was one of the most important cases that emerged from the investigation into the so-called Russian plot led by Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller, which ended in 2019 after filing charges against three dozen people but without evidence of an alleged electoral conspiracy between the Trump and Russia environment.

Flynn, a general who advised Trump on foreign policy during his election campaign, lasted just 24 days as the president’s national security adviser once he came to power in January 2017.

The general had to resign from his post after learning that he lied to the US Vice President, Mike Pence, and other top government officials about his contacts with the Russian ambassador in Washington, Sergey Kisliak.