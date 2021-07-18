US drone attacked pro-Iranian militia truck

A US drone attacked a pro-Iranian militia truck in eastern Syria on Sunday, destroying the vehicle without causing any casualties, two Iraqi militia members reported.

Miami World – AP

The attack comes amid growing tensions in the region between US forces and Iranian-backed militias inside Iraq. US forces have attacked rebels using drones and rockets against military bases.

The sources, who asked not to be identified, declined to say what cargo the trucks were carrying. They reported that the drone first fired a warning shot, the driver ran off, and the drone fired the rocket directly at the truck. They claimed that the truck belonged to the Kataib Sayyid al-Shuhada militia, which operates in the border region between Iraq and Syria.

US forces did not immediately comment.

The Syrian state press reported the attack, reporting that it was the work of US drones. He added that the truck was carrying food and that there were no human victims.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a group that monitors Britain’s war, reported that the truck was carrying weapons and ammunition for an Iraqi militia and that it was hit shortly after crossing from Iraq. He indicated that the driver died.