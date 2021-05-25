US downgrades Mexico’s air safety rating

The United States announced Tuesday that it lowered its air safety rating for Mexico, prohibiting Mexican carriers from offering new services or routes.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said the measure also prohibits US airlines from marketing and selling tickets with Mexican partner airlines, although it does not affect the existing service of Mexican airlines to the United States.

“The FAA will increase its scrutiny of Mexican airline flights to the United States,” the US regulatory agency said in a statement, noting that it found “several areas” lacking in terms of air safety.

According to his assessment, the Mexican government does not comply with the standards of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), the United Nations entity that regulates global aeronautics.

Accordingly, the FAA now considers Mexico’s safety classification as “Category 2” instead of “Category 1”.

The rating downgrade means that Mexican laws or regulations do not guarantee “minimum national international safety standards” or that “the civil aviation authority lacks one or more areas, such as technical expertise, trained personnel, record keeping, procedures inspection or resolution of safety issues, “said the FAA.

The US regulatory agency, which carried out an evaluation between October 2020 and February 2021, said it was ready to help its Mexican counterpart improve its supervision system to return to “Category 1”.