US dollar heading for longest decline since December: Chart

US Reactivates J&J Vaccine Use After Thrombus Concerns

(Bloomberg) – U.S. health agencies lifted the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine pause on Friday, 10 days after urging providers to postpone using immunization while reviewing severe and unusual cases. thrombi among several people who had received it.Through a statement, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA, for its acronym in English) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC, for its acronym in English ) determined that the pause that was implemented on April 13 would end, so that the use of the vaccine could be resumed. The agencies indicated that the vaccine was safe and effective in preventing covid-19. They added that the chance of developing the rare thrombus syndrome is very low, but they will continue to investigate. Regulators issued a revised fact sheet for healthcare providers with information on the risk of the side effect. At a meeting this Friday, a representative of the CDC told the agency's advisory group that a total of 15 cases of unusual thrombi had been recorded in approximately 8 million doses administered. For its part, the panel voted to reaffirm its support for the emergency use authorization of the vaccine, clearing the way for regulators to end the hiatus. Nearly 10 million doses of J & J's vaccine are ready to be released. used in the United States, according to CDC data, but it is not clear how quickly they will be applied. On the one hand, the momentum of the national immunization campaign appears to be waning. Three million doses are currently being administered per day, compared to a previously achieved record of 3.4 million. Approximately 40% of adult Americans have already received a dose of the covid-19 vaccine, so at the current rate, only 75% of the roughly 28 million doses that are shipped weekly would be in use. Additionally, vaccine supplies from Moderna Inc. and partners Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE abound. The Biden Administration has said it has enough vaccines to meet the expected demand for immunizations by the end of May. Despite the abundance of vaccines, some public health officials have said the J&J vaccine is helpful in reaching people in rural or other areas that have less contact with the health care system. Additionally, this version only requires one dose for full vaccination and can be stored at standard refrigeration temperature. However, the pause appears to have affected confidence in the J&J vaccine, with nearly a third of respondents saying they would never take. the single-dose vaccine, according to a survey by the Beaumont Foundation, an advocacy group focused on public health. Earlier this week, the European Union's drug regulator suggested that the benefits of the J&J vaccine outweighed the risks . On Tuesday, the European Medicines Agency said thrombi should be included as side effects so that doctors and patients can watch out for any signs of danger. After the decision, and within hours, J&J resumed deliveries of the vaccine. covid to the block. The EU's deliberations, which moved faster than those of the United States, set a precedent for this Friday's meeting of CDC advisers.