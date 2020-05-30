May 30, 2020 | 3:32 pm

Donald Trump activated the Minnesota National Guard, for the first time since World War II, after four nights of sometimes violent protests that have spread to other US cities after the death of a black man after being restrained with a knee in the neck by a white Minneapolis police officer.

80% of the RIOTERS in Minneapolis last night were from OUT OF STATE. They are harming businesses (especially African American small businesses), homes, and the community of good, hardworking Minneapolis residents who want peace, equality, and to provide for their families. – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2020

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said the deployment was necessary because people from other places used the protests about George Floyd’s death to spread the chaos, and that he expected Saturday night’s protests to be the fiercest yet. .

From Minneapolis to New York City, Atlanta and Washington, protesters clashed with police on Friday night in a mounting wave of anger at police treatment of minorities.

Minnesota Guardsmen are reporting for duty from across the state to be ready to assist local authorities in restoring order and maintaining peace. pic.twitter.com/hHdrFjcVEQ – MN National Guard (@MNNationalGuard) May 30, 2020

“We are under assault,” Walz said in a briefing. “Order needs to be restored … We will use all our strength of kindness and righteousness to make sure this ends.”

He said he believed a “tightly controlled” group of outside agitators, some white supremacist groups, and drug cartels were to blame for some of the violence in Minneapolis, but gave no details when asked by journalists. He said that up to 80% of those arrested were from out of state.

In an extraordinary move, the Pentagon said it would put military units on a four-hour call state to be ready if Walz requests it to support the Minnesota National Guard and police.

Demonstrations erupted for the fourth night despite prosecutors announcing on Friday that the filmed police officer kneeling on Floyd’s neck, Derek Chauvin, had been arrested on charges of manslaughter and third-degree manslaughter.

Three other officers have been fired and are under investigation in connection with Monday’s incident, which rekindled anger that, according to civil rights activists, has been brewing for a long time in Minneapolis and cities across the country over persistent racial prejudice. in the United States criminal justice system.

Floyd’s death and protests

The video of Floyd’s death, taken on a mobile phone of a person at the scene, showed the 46-year-old man repeatedly pleading with officers and telling them that he was unable to breathe.

In the Lyndale neighborhood of Minneapolis, the mood was bleak Saturday morning when dozens of people inspected the damage and swept up the glass and debris from the night before.

Some of Friday’s most chaotic scenes occurred in New York’s Brooklyn district, where thousands of protesters gathered near the Barclays Center stadium. Police armed with batons and pepper spray made more than 200 arrests in sometimes violent clashes. Several officers were wounded, the security force said.

In Washington, police and Secret Service agents were forcefully deployed around the White House before dozens of protesters rallied across the street in Lafayette Square.

Authorities hoped that the arrest of former police officer Chauvin would ease the anger and prevent the unrest from continuing. But on Friday night the police opened fire with tear gas, plastic bullets and concussion grenades, dispersing the crowd. Still, Friday night’s crowd was much smaller and more dispersed than the night before.