The Heroes Decree would allocate $ 75 billion to assist citizens who have problems making mortgage payments, insurance or taxes.

Democratic lawmakers today released their new 3 trillion dollar financial stimulus plan before the Covid-19 pandemic that they will call the Heroes Decree, and they hope to approve it in the lower house this Friday.

The package includes $ 500 billion for state governments that need it, $ 375 billion for local governments, $ 3.6 billion to create a federal agency that prepares for emergencies and makes contingency plans.

Also I know $ 75 Billion To Be Aid To Citizens Having Problems Making Mortgage Payments, Insurance, Household Taxes Or Other Payments that they had to face without resources, Politico reported.

They would invest $ 175 billion for public health and increase $ 10 billion to the small business fund, give $ 25 billion to the postal service, in a proposal to be discussed with Republicans and the White House, and is likely to undergo process modifications.

On Friday, it will also be voted again if the members of the Lower House can work and vote from their homes.s and they would be provided with the necessary equipment to carry out their tasks from their states.

Fear of contagions among members of the House increased after the White House will report positive cases among the members of its team who continues to attend offices in Washington D.C., where cases continue to rise.

The package was drafted in a 1,815-page document that has been criticized by some of the Republicans and House of Representatives minority leader Steve Scalise called it a “liberal wish list.”

Democrats last week said it would be a brave proposal that would honor former President Roosevelt, who helped rescue the country after the 1929 crisis. (Ntx)