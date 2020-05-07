United States Chief of Diplomacy Mike Pompeo said he has postponed a report on whether China respects Hong Kong’s autonomy, as required by a new US law that angered Beijing.

Pompeo, who did not announce a new date for the report, explained that the delay will allow Beijing’s treatment of dissidents in the former British colony to be evaluated before the annual meeting of the Chinese parliament, postponed from March 5 to May 22 by the pandemic. of the new coronavirus.

“We are delaying our report to Congress that will evaluate Hong Kong’s autonomy, to allow us to account for any additional action that Beijing may be contemplating in the run-up to the National People’s Congress that would further undermine Hong Kong’s autonomy,” Pompeo told journalists.

A US law requires the State Department in late May to review whether China respects the autonomy of Hong Kong, a former British colony returned to Beijing in 1997, and whether this financial center still deserves preferential trade privileges with the United States.

The rule had overwhelming support from Congress and Trump reluctantly signed it in November after hearing China’s accusations that the United States was interfering in its internal affairs.

Lawmakers from across the political spectrum have urged the Trump administration to move forward and provide a “precise” assessment of the situation in Hong Kong, which was rocked by months of pro-democracy protests last year.

“It is critical that the United States use the tools available under the Hong Kong Democracy and Human Rights Act,” said a recent letter to Pompeo of lawmakers, including Republican Senator Marco Rubio, a Trump ally, and Congressman Democrat Eliot Engel, who chairs the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Lower House.

The report should “make clear to Beijing that violating its international commitments and its commitments to the Hong Kong people will have consequences,” they wrote.

China warned Hong Kong on Wednesday that it would not tolerate further protests in the semi-autonomous territory, rocked by months of pro-democracy protests last year. Although the major events were suspended amid the pandemic, small protests emerged in recent weeks as fears of contagion subsided.

Trump had hesitated whether to enact the Hong Kong law at a time when he was seeking to seal a deal with China in the framework of his trade war.

Since then, relations between Washington and Beijing have deteriorated. Pompeo blames China for the pandemic that has killed more than 250,000 people worldwide, more than a quarter in the United States.

