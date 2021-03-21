US Defense Secretary Threatens North Korea: “We Are Ready to Fight”

TO root of Latest statements by the North Korean government on the United States and after resuming his drills of impact, the secretary of defense of the American Union, Lloyd Austin, issued a clear warning. Likewise reaffirmed the alliance it maintains with the South Korean people.

“Our strength stands ready to ‘fight tonight’ and we continue to advance towards the eventual transition of Operational Control in wartime to a future Combined Forces Command commanded by the Republic of Korea, “he commented during his stay in Sel.

The first African American to be secretary of defense also blamed the North Korean authorities for the bad timing the country’s population, while he assured that they will continue working for denuclearization in the area: “We want the lives of all Koreans, including the people of North Korea, who continue to suffer widespread and systematic abuses at the hands of their government. repressive. We are committed to denuclearizing North Korea. “

Previously, Kim Jong Un’s sister had strongly criticized the US authorities and even mentioned that they planned to intensify the missile tests: “If you want to sleep in peace for the next four years, you better abstain”; Kim Yo Jong said.

For his part, Austin’s words arise on the same days that Joe Biden has entered into an exchange of statements with Vladmir Putin; where even the president of the American Union called the Russian leader a “murderer”.