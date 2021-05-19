US defends “silent” diplomacy to end violence in Gaza

15 minutes. The White House insisted this Tuesday on the need to let diplomacy work “silently” and “intensively” to achieve the “end of violence”, amid the escalation of war between Israel and the Palestinians in Gaza, which is extends already for more than a week.

On board the presidential plane, where he accompanies President Joe Biden on a trip to Detroit (Michigan), White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters that the goal of the US president “It is to see the end of the violence on the ground, the end of the suffering of Israelis and Palestinians”.

“Our focus and our strategy is to work through quiet and intensive diplomacy. And (President Biden) has enough experience to know that the best way to settle an international conflict is usually not to debate it in public,” added Psaki.

Fatal victims

The military escalation between both parties has already left more than 210 Palestinians dead in Gaza, while in Israel the dead are 12, coinciding with the ninth day of exchange of fire in the area.

This Monday was the first time that Biden publicly positioned himself in favor of a ceasefire. This after receiving pressure from his fellow Democratic Party members. In addition, from other countries to play a more active role in the crisis in the Middle East.

US-Israel relationship

Biden backed a ceasefire, according to a statement, in a call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. In that contact, he also expressed his “firm support” for Israel’s right to defend itself.

He also condemned the “indiscriminate” rocket attacks by the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, which has ruled de facto in Gaza since 2007.

Even so, the United States blocked a proposal for a declaration by the UN Security Council on Monday for the third time. This to ask for a cessation of violence.

Washington, Israel’s biggest ally, believes that such a UN statement would not be helpful in defusing the tension, as there are other diplomatic initiatives underway to stop the fighting.