US debates whether Taiwan is worth a war with China

The president of the United States, Joe Biden, intends to announce his strategy to deal with Beijing in the near future, and calls are multiplying for him to defend Taiwan militarily in the event of a Chinese aggression.

With 23 million inhabitants, Taiwan is considered by China as a rogue province called to return to its control, by force if necessary.

The United States, which has diplomatically recognized Beijing since 1979, maintains relations with Taipei and remains its main military supporter.

A US law makes it mandatory to help the island in the event of conflict, but for decades the United States has applied “strategic ambiguity” by refraining from saying under what circumstances it would intervene militarily in defense of Taiwan.

The objective is twofold: to avoid giving Beijing a pretext to pursue a more aggressive policy towards Taipei and also to avoid any reluctance by the Taiwanese government to formally declare its independence, which would set the drums of war.

This ambiguity has allowed a certain stability in the region, but given the increasing aggressiveness of Beijing, some experts, such as Richard Haas, influential president of the Council on Foreign Relations, believe that “the time has come for the United States to introduce a clear strategy.”

Biden should “make it explicit that the United States will respond to all China’s use of force against Taiwan,” Haas said in a September article in Foreign Relations magazine.

The debate then took on a broader scale. “The ambiguity sends the signal to Beijing that US engagement in the region is dubious,” US Navy officer Michele Lowe noted more recently. “Clarity sends the opposite signal,” added Lowe, a consultant for the Chicago Council on Global Affairs.

– “Deeply destabilizing” –

Chinese aviation has multiplied its incursions into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone in recent months. The US military fears a surprise invasion and criticizes what in their eyes is a lack of clarity from the White House.

Admiral Philip Davidson, former chief of US forces in the Indo-Pacific region, told Congress in March that China could invade the island “in the next six years” and warned that the concept of strategic ambiguity “must be reexamined.”

Two weeks later, Admiral John Aquilino, his successor, spoke in the Senate and was vague about the timing of a possible Chinese invasion. However, he was open to considering with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin “the potential risks and benefits of a policy change.”

Other Biden advisers are more reticent, such as intelligence services director Avril Haines, who was questioned about this eventual change in strategy during a hearing before the Senate Committee on the Armed Forces.

“The Chinese would regard it as profoundly destabilizing,” he replied. “I think it would solidify the Chinese perception that the United States is prone to limiting China’s power, even by force; it would probably cause Beijing to undermine US interests around the world, ”he added.

Furthermore, he argued, the Taiwanese government could be prompted to declare independence; especially since Taipei’s position on the issue has been strengthened since the crackdown in Hong Kong.

But Biden doesn’t seem tempted to abandon all ambiguity, according to his National Security adviser, Jake Sullivan.

“We follow in the footsteps of the decades-long bipartisan consensus with Republican and Democratic governments on US-China relations and we oppose unilaterally changing the status quo,” Sullivan said at a conference last week.

“We communicated this to China and we have affirmed it before Taiwan,” he said.

