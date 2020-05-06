Photo: People at Costco supermarket in Brooklyn, New York, USA. EFE / JUSTIN LANE

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic.- The University of Washington estimated that the US will accumulate until the end of July about 135 thousand deaths from COVID-19, more than double the 60 thousand that it initially calculated (there are almost 70 thousand until today), an increase that attributed to the relaxation of the confinement and quarantine measures due to the need to open the economy.

The increase in the displacement of people in most of the fifty states of the North American nation will have a direct impact with the increase in infections and subsequent deaths.

President Donald Trump urged states to lift the restrictions that their governors have imposed due to the pandemic, despite the fact that he knows that the disease COVID-19 will make some 200,000 Americans sick every day from the end of May and kill about 3 thousand every 24 hours, wrote the New York Times and the Washington Post.

Right now COVID-19 is sick in this nation about 25 thousand every 24 hours and 2,000 die every day, which already accumulates around 1.1 million infected Americans and almost 70 thousand dead.

The US president said last Friday that he expected up to 100,000 deaths from Americans, after speaking a week ago of 60,000: “We are going to lose between 75,000, 80,000 and 100,000 people; it’s a horrible thing, ”he told Fox News.

“Reopening is more difficult than closing. The shutdown was relatively simple, “said New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who like city mayor Bill de Blasio accuses Trump of little help.

Cuomo reported on Tuesday a slight daily rebound in those killed by COVID-19 and warned of the “human cost” that a too fast reopening of the economy may have, an issue that in his opinion the projections of deaths in the US have been revised upward “dramatically”.

In his daily update on the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus crisis, the governor said that in the last 24 hours there were 230 deaths, four more than the previous day, although the numbers of new hospitalizations and intubations continue to decline and, in Taken as a whole, the state at the epicenter of the pandemic is “definitely going down the mountain.”

According to official data from New York, there have been almost 20,000 deaths in the state, while for Johns Hopkins University, which offers a more exhaustive account, the deceased represent almost 25,000 of the practically 70,000 registered in the entire United States.

Cuomo emphasized that the contagion containment strategy is working, but that the increase or decrease depends on the actions that are “taken today.”

In this sense, he assured that the question “of substance that is being debated” when speaking of an economic reopening in the whole country is that of “how much is a human life worth.”

“There is a cost to keep us closed, an economic and personal cost, but there is also a cost to reopen quickly. The faster we open, the lower the economic cost, but the higher the human cost, because more lives will be lost. That is the decision we are really making, what is the balance and what is the exchange, “he explained.

He also referred to the IHME (Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation) model, endorsed by the Gates Foundation and used by the White House, which in early April projected that there would be some 60,000 deaths until the beginning of August and in a The review carried out yesterday places the figure at almost 135,000 deaths due to the social “mobility” expected in 31 states that will gradually reopen this month.

“It is a nice way of saying that if you speed up the reopening you will have more people coming into contact with other people, relaxing the social distance. The more people in contact, the higher the spread of the virus. The more infected people, the more people die. And so the projection models are going upwards, “he added.

As for the reopening, he also referred to the restart of the school year and said that the state is collaborating with the Gates Foundation to convene experts and “develop a plan to reimagine education in the new normal” in which the use of technology and going to class in a physical building is an “old model.”

CRITICS TO TRUMP

On the other hand, Cuomo criticized an interview with President Trump in the New York Post in which he was credited with saying he considered it unfair to give “bailouts” to Democratic states.

He recalled that Trump has given aid to airlines, small businesses or hotels, but not to state and local governments that must finance the police, education or health, and ultimately the reopening plans.

He lashed out like this against Washington’s “dysfunction”: “You have the Congress controlled by the Democrats and the Senate controlled by the Republicans, unless you get a bipartisan agreement you are not going to pass laws, and if you do not pass laws the federal government does not work, And that makes it virtually impossible for state governments to function. Neither the locals ».

In the same vein, this morning the mayor of New York City, Bill de Blasio, called Trump a “hypocrite” and accused him of “stabbing his city in the back” by refusing to finance the city and the state , and “putting the party ahead of the needs of the nation” in the midst of the coronavirus crisis, which has unbalanced the budgets of the authorities. (With information from EFE)