US crude inventories fall sharply in the last week: EIA

Jun 16 (.) – US stocks of crude oil and distillates fell in the past week, while gasoline stocks rose, the government’s Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported on Wednesday.

* Crude inventories fell 7.4 million barrels in the week to June 11 to 466.7 million barrels. Analysts consulted by . expected a drop of 3.3 million barrels.

* Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma distribution center decreased by 2.1 million barrels, the EIA added.

* Refining increased by 412,000 barrels per day. The utilization rate grew by 1.3 percentage points for the week.

* Gasoline stocks increased by 2 million barrels to 243 million barrels. Analysts polled by . had expected a decline of 614,000 barrels.

* Inventories of distillates, which include heating oil and diesel, declined by 1 million barrels to 136.29 million barrels versus expectations of an increase of 186,000 barrels, the EIA report showed.

* In the last week, net crude imports in the United States fell by 845,000 barrels per day.

(Reporting by David Gaffen, Edited in Spanish by Janisse Huambachano)