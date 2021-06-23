US crude inventories fall sharply in the last week: EIA

Jun 23 (.) – US crude and gasoline stocks fell sharply in the past week, while distillates rose, the government’s Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported on Wednesday.

* Crude inventories fell 7.6 million barrels in the week to June 18 to 459.1 million barrels. Analysts polled by . expected a drop of 3.9 million barrels.

* Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma distribution center decreased by 1.8 million barrels, the EIA added.

* Refining fell by 225,000 barrels per day. The utilization rate declined 0.4 percentage points for the week.

* Gasoline inventories decreased by 2.9 million barrels to 240.1 million barrels. Analysts consulted by . expected a rise of 833,000 barrels.

* Distillate inventories, which include heating oil and diesel, grew by 1.8 million barrels to 138 million barrels compared to an expected increase of 1.1 million barrels, the EIA report showed.

* In the past week, net crude imports into the United States rose by 430,000 barrels per day.

(Reporting by David Gaffen, Edited in Spanish by Janisse Huambachano)