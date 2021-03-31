US Crude Inventories Fall In Last Week: EIA

NEW YORK, Mar 31 (Reuters) – US crude stocks have declined unexpectedly in the past week, while gasoline stocks fell and distillates rose, the government’s Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported on Wednesday .

* Crude inventories fell by 876,000 barrels in the week to March 26. Analysts consulted by Reuters expected a rise of 107,000 barrels.

* Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma distribution center increased by 782,000 barrels, the EIA added.

* Refining increased by 552,000 barrels per day. The utilization rate increased by 2.3 percentage points.

* Gasoline stocks declined by 1.7 million barrels. Analysts consulted by Reuters expected a rise of 730,000 barrels.

* Inventories of distillates, which include heating oil and diesel, rose by 2.5 million barrels versus an expected rise of 171,000 barrels, the EIA report showed.

* In the last week, net crude imports in the United States fell by 170,000 barrels per day.

(Edited in Spanish by Janisse Huambachano)