US Crude Inventories Fall In Last Week: EIA

Jun 9 (.) – US crude stocks fell in the past week, while gasoline and distillate inventories rose, the government’s Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported on Wednesday.

* Crude inventories fell 5.2 million barrels in the week to June 4 to 474 million barrels. Analysts consulted by . expected a drop of 2 million barrels.

* Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma distribution center increased 165,000 barrels, the EIA added.

* Refining increased by 328,000 barrels per day. The utilization rate grew 2.6 percentage points for the week.

* Gasoline inventories increased by 7 million barrels to 241 million barrels. Analysts consulted by . expected a rise of 698,000 barrels.

* Distillate inventories, which include heating oil and diesel, rose by 4.4 million barrels to 137.2 million barrels versus an expected increase of 1.4 million barrels, the EIA report showed. .

* In the last week, net crude imports in the United States grew by 620,000 barrels per day.

